ANALYSIS: There was contact, but was it enough?

Nico Williams thinks he’s won it. The ball’s in the back of the net. Spain’s bench erupts. And then the whistle goes. Foul. Mikel Merino on Nicolas Otamendi.

The referee says no goal. Spain’s hearts break. Argentina’s hearts beat again.

Replays show there was contact. Was it enough? That’s the kind of decision that will be argued about for years. But for now, the flag stays down. The goal doesn’t count. Argentina breathe. Spain fume.

Martinez survives again. Argentina survive again. This final has everything except a winner.