PHOTOS: Argentina fans look dejected as favourites remain goalless even after extra time begins Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 02:29am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Argentina fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. — Reuters Argentina fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in Central Park. — Reuters Argentina fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. — Reuters