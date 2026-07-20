Enzo Fernandez shown red

Enzo Fernandez sees the red card following a late challenge in the dying minutes of extra time.

Dawn Sport’s Ahmed Ali adds:

Argentina are trying to drag this game into the mud. It’s not pretty, but it’s deliberate. Every foul, every delay, every little nudge, it’s all designed to break Spain’s rhythm and pull them into a scrap they don’t want. The foul count is already climbing. Laporte warned about this before the game. He said Argentina leave “little messages” with their challenges, and he was right. The question is whether the referee will let this descend into chaos or clamp down on it early.