The Messi moment has not arrived for Argentina

For all the drama surrounding Lionel Messi’s final World Cup appearance, Argentina have so far been unable to create the kind of moment that has defined their captain’s career.

Spain’s control has largely kept Messi away from the areas where he can dictate the game, leaving Argentina’s greatest hope searching for space and influence.

He has had flashes, as Messi inevitably does, but there has been no decisive pass, run or piece of magic to alter the final.

With the game still in the balance, Argentina continue to wait for the moment that could define Messi’s last World Cup, but so far, it has not arrived.