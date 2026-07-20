PHOTOS: Spain, Argentina goalless at second hydration break Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 01:50am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Spain’s Lamine Yamal takes a free kick as Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez form a defensive wall during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Argentina’s Lionel Messi (R) and Spain’s Fabian Ruiz fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel and Spain’s Aymeric Laporte fall on the ground during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP