Spain dominate the numbers game

Spain’s dominance has become even more pronounced as the final has progressed, with their control now reflected in both possession and chance creation.

At the hydration break in the second half, Spain had 64 per cent of the ball to Argentina’s 36 and had registered four shots on target, compared to none for the champions.

Their superiority was also evident in the 0.39-0.00 expected goals (xG) count and a 5-1 advantage in corners.

Argentina, meanwhile, have had to rely on their defensive resilience, with the match becoming increasingly physical as they committed 13 fouls to Spain’s 11.