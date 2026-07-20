PHOTOS: Pop icons light up FIFA World Cup's first-ever halftime show Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 01:15am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A general view inside the stadium ahead of the halftime show at the the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Korean pop group BTS performs at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Madonna (C), flanked by former Brazil football players Ronaldinho (L) and Ronaldo (R), performs at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Justin Bieber performs at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP Colombian singer Shakira performs during the halftime show of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP