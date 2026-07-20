E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Spain may have been better overall, but Argentina showed calm

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Spain were the better side, but not yet the more dangerous side. They had more of the ball and dictated the rhythm, with Rodri giving them control and Cucurella providing relentless width and energy on the left.

But Argentina defended the central spaces very well and made Spain’s possession feel slightly sterile at times. The loss of Lisandro Martínez was a significant moment because it disrupted Argentina’s defensive structure, yet they still managed to keep Spain from creating a truly clear-cut chance.

The fascinating thing is that Spain looked like the team playing the better football, while Argentina looked like the team more comfortable with the tension of a final.

At 0-0, the second half feels like a test of whether Spain can turn their territorial dominance into penetration, because Argentina will only need one transition, one Messi pass or one moment of individual brilliance to change the entire game.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal is challenged during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters
Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal is challenged during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters
FIFA WC Final

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