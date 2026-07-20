E-Paper | July 20, 2026

US says a personnel killed in Iraq during 'controlled detonation' of ordnance from Iranian drone

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US Central Command (Centcom) has said a US service member in northern Iraq was “killed in action on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone”.

“A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury,” it said in a statement.

Providing an update on the casualties of its personnel in Jordan, Centcom said US military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today as they searched for a third missing service member.

“An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” it said, recalling that two US personnel had lost their lives in Jordan.

“Centcom is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen warriors, out of respect for the families during the notification process.”

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