PHOTOS: Highlights from the first half of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 01:03am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Argentina’s Lionel Messi vis for the ball with Spain’s Alex Baena during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Marc Cucurella takes a shot at goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal takes a shot at goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters