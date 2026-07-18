US' moral standing destroyed along with bridges, infrastructure: Baqaei

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that the US broadcasting images of destroyed Iranian infrastructure erodes its moral standing.

“For a State that once cast itself as the global champion of order, liberalism, and the war on terrorism, proudly displaying images of destroyed bridges and civilian infrastructure has become its only remaining ‘victory’“, he writes on X.

“Yet with the collapse of every bridge, every tower, and every civilian facility, it is not merely steel and concrete that is being reduced to rubble. It is America’s moral standing — along with the entire architecture of international law and the civilizational claims of the West — that is crumbling before the world’s eyes.”

Baqaei says that the question that must now be asked of the US and its allies is “stark and simple: What is the real difference between what they have done in Chabahar, Minab, Lamerd, and Jask, and the very acts of terrorism they once invoked to justify their wars and occupations?”