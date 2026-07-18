Iran’s FM spokesman says US has violated every aspect of MoU

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei is the latest Iranian official to address the status of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), saying the US has violated every aspect of the agreement over the last week, Al Jazeera reports.

In comments cited by Iran’s Fars news agency, Baqaei accuses the US of pushing ships to use a “parallel route” in the Strait of Hormuz, away from the route designated by Iranian officials, which he says violates the MoU’s terms.

Baqaei adds that Iran has not sought war and has only defended itself in the “imposed” war.