PHOTOS: Hezbollah hold mass funeral for fighters, civilians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon Published July 18, 2026 Updated July 18, 2026 09:03pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source The caskets of Hezbollah fighters killed during clashes with the Israeli army are pictured to the right and left of a mock coffin of Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP A man mourns as he lies on the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP Mourners carry the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP Women hold portraits of Hezbollah fighters who were killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP