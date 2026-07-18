E-Paper | July 18, 2026

PHOTOS: Hezbollah hold mass funeral for fighters, civilians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

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The caskets of Hezbollah fighters killed during clashes with the Israeli army are pictured to the right and left of a mock coffin of Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
The caskets of Hezbollah fighters killed during clashes with the Israeli army are pictured to the right and left of a mock coffin of Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
A man mourns as he lies on the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
A man mourns as he lies on the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
Mourners carry the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
Mourners carry the casket of a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
Women hold portraits of Hezbollah fighters who were killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
Women hold portraits of Hezbollah fighters who were killed in clashes with the Israeli army during a mass funeral in the southern Lebanese village of Majdel Selm on July 18, 2026. — AFP
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