Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: state TV

The Iranian army said that it had targeted an air base in Bahrain used by the United States in response to American strikes, according to Iran’s state broadcaster, AFP reports.

Attack drones targeted “aircraft shelters and parking areas, fuel storage tanks of the US military at Sheikh Isa Air Base, as well as several connecting bridges in Bahrain,” the army said, adding that the base in southern Bahrain is “one of the most important operational and logistical centres” for the US military in the region.