US military strikes locations near Jask and Bandar Abbas, says Iran’s Tasnim news agency

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that a location in the vicinity of Jask was targeted in a military attack by the US, Al Jazeera reports. Details regarding the extent of the damage or casualties from this specific incident have not yet been released.

In a separate US attack on the Bandar Abbas-Rudan road, two bridges along the vital transportation route sustained heavy damage. According to the Tasnim report, a number of Iranian citizens were killed, and several others were injured as a result of the strikes on the infrastructure.