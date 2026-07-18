Washington tightens visa rules for foreign students

• DHS limits stays to four years under new framework, citing ‘abuse of immigration system’

• Move likely to deter thousands of foreign students from applying to American universities

WASHINGTON: Foreign students will now face stricter immigration requirements in the United States under a new rule that ends the decades-old “duration of status” system, which allowed them to remain in the country as long as they maintained their student status.

The US Department of Home­land Security (DHS) announced the new regulation on Thursday, a move that could have a significant impact on thousands of students from countries such as India and Pakistan who travel to the US each year for higher education.

The final rule replaces the existing arrangement, under which international students could remain in the US as long as they maintained their academic status, with a fixed period of admission for holders of F, J and I category visas.

Under the new system, foreign students on F visas and exchange visitors on J visas will generally be admitted for the duration of their academic or exchange programme, but for no longer than four years.

Students who require additional time to complete their studies will have to apply directly to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension of stay.

The change could have a particular impact on students pursuing doctoral degrees and research programmes, where completion often takes longer than four years.

“For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said while announcing the rule.

“Implementing clear, finite limits on these visas … ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home,” he added.

The key changes under the new rule include fixed admission caps, mandatory federal extensions, a reduced departure grace period, and programme change restrictions.

Under the fixed admission caps, non-immigrant students (F visas) and exchange visitors (J visas) will be admitted for the duration of their specific programme, with a maximum period of four years.

Under mandatory federal extensions, visa holders who require additional time to complete an academic programme will need to formally apply for an extension of stay through the USCIS. This shifts oversight from university officials back to federal authorities and subjects applicants to biometric vetting, background checks, and fraud screenings.

The departure grace period for F-1 students will also be reduced. The time allowed for students to prepare for departure, transfer schools, or change their status after graduation will decrease from 60 days to 30 days. This period is used by students to leave the country, transfer to another institution or apply for a change of immigration status.

Additionally, the rule introduces stricter limitations on academic changes, placing greater restrictions on programme changes.

The department said the new policy was designed to prevent abuse of the student visa system and strengthen government oversight.

Impact of move

India is the largest source of international students in the US, while Pakistan is also among the leading Asian countries sending students to American universities. Thousands of students from both countries enrol every year in graduate programmes, particularly in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business and health-related fields.

Education consultants and university officials say the impact will largely depend on how the extension process is implemented. Students whose programmes are completed within the normal timeframe may see little change, but those requiring additional years for research, thesis work or academic delays could face greater uncertainty.

A four-year limit could be especially significant for PhD candidates. Many doctoral programmes in the US take five to seven years because students must complete coursework, research, publications and a dissertation before graduation.

The announcement has raised concerns among some international education experts who fear that additional immigration hurdles could make the US less attractive to foreign students. Competing destinations such as Canada, Britain, Australia and European countries have expanded efforts to attract international students.

American universities, which rely heavily on international students for research and tuition revenue, are closely watching the implementation of the rule.

Supporters of the change argue that the previous system allowed some individuals to remain in the country indefinitely by repeatedly enrolling in academic programmes without completing their original objectives. They say fixed admission periods will bring greater accountability and allow authorities to better monitor the student visa system.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026