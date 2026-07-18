Fighting militancy state’s responsibility: Aimal Wali Khan

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party President Senator Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said the criticism surrounding Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent remarks was an attempt to divert attention from the real issues, arguing that combating militancy was the constitutional responsibility of the state, not ordinary citizens.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Khan said the debate should not centre on who made a particular statement but on why the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being asked to take up arms against terrorists.

“It is the responsibility of the state’s security institutions to ensure peace and protect citizens. Asking ordinary people to fight terrorists is neither logical nor acceptable and amounts to the state abdicating its constitutional obligations,” he said.

The ANP chief said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had borne the brunt of terrorism, violence and instability for decades, adding that despite the passage of nearly five decades, lasting peace had yet to be achieved.

Asks why KP people ‘being asked’ to take up arms against terrorists?

He said responsibility for this failure should rest with the relevant institutions rather than being shifted onto the public.

Mr Khan also criticised what he described as the continued defence of powerful quarters by individuals who, he said, had previously criticised the same institutions from public platforms but had changed their stance after assuming power.

He argued that Pakistan’s political system suffered because elected politicians were given governments without meaningful authority, while key decision-making powers remained elsewhere.

“When authority lies outside elected institutions and accountability is imposed on politicians, the result is political and institutional instability,” he said.

Commenting on the recent changes in the federal cabinet, Mr Khan said replacing ministers alone would not improve governance.

“Unfortunately, some departments have multiple ministers, yet none appears to have real authority. When powers are concentrated outside elected representatives, governments become largely symbolic,” he said.

The ANP president maintained that the existing system had become dysfunctional, with public representation weakening while political patronage had strengthened.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to constitutional supremacy, parliamentary democracy and the people’s right to govern, Mr Khan said sustainable peace, democratic stability and national progress could only be achieved if state institutions fulfilled their constitutional responsibilities and recognised the people as the ultimate source of authority.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026