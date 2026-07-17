Iran restores traffic on major roads hours after US strikes: state media

Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organisation says all major roads across the country are open and traffic has resumed on damaged sections despite overnight strikes by the US, state broadcaster Press TV reports.

In a statement, the organisation says road maintenance crews have restored traffic on damaged routes in less than 12 hours, including several bridges in the south of the country.

It adds that bypasses have been constructed around the damaged sections, allowing vehicles to resume using the affected roads.

“Despite the enemy’s savage attacks on transportation infrastructure, all road routes across the country remain open and traffic is flowing,” the statement says.