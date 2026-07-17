Ship illegally boarded in Gulf of Aden: UK maritime agency

Unidentified individuals have illegally boarded a vessel off the coast of Yemen, AFP reports citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre UKMTO.

The UKMTO says the incident took place 65 nautical miles south of Mukalla, a major city on Yemen’s south coast.

“Military authorities have reported that the vessel was boarded by unauthorised personnel whilst transiting east in the Gulf of Aden,” the agency writes on X, without providing further details.

It adds that authorities are investigating and did not mention the status of the ship’s crew.