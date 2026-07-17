Iranian attacks to continue until calm returns to Hormuz, says military commander

Seyed Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said that the Iranian attacks will continue “until calm returns to the southern coastline and the Strait of Hormuz”, Al Jazeera reports.

“In the system of calculations, the entire territory of Iran — from Tehran to the south — is one and the same. Effective and targeted strikes from across Iran against the enemy will continue until calm returns to the southern coastline and the Strait of Hormuz,” he says in a statement carried by Iranian state TV.