E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Israel using US taxpayer dollars to silence US critics: Araghchi

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has taken a dig at the United States government, reiterating the warning of Israeli interference in Washington’s foreign policy and domestic politics, Al Jazeera reports.

“Americans are being warned of foreign influence. How about the extensive Israeli Campaign to bamboozle the US Administration into an unwinnable war of choice?” Araghchi writes in a post on X.

The Iranian official is referring to an article in Time magazine, which reported that Trump’s former presidential campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is running an Israeli influence operation targeting the MAGA base.

“Even worse: Israel is using US taxpayer dollars to silence any US critics,” he adds. “It will all soon unravel.”

Iran Israel War

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