Iran claims attack on US air base at Qatar’s Al Udeid

Iran says its forces have targeted the US air base in Al Udeid, Qatar, in the 15th wave of attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

The IRGC has said in a statement that the Iranian attacks destroyed a long-range radar system and several US strategic refueling aircraft, according to IRIB news agency.

“The American enemy and the hosts of its bases in the region should know that crossing red lines and attacking people and civilian infrastructure will have a very severe and miserable price. If the enemy continues this trend, more crushing responses are on the way; responses that will remain in the history of battles,” it has said.