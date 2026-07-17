Hormozgan MP says US attacks ‘disregard civilian lives’

Ahmad Moradi, a member of parliament from Iran’s Hormozgan, has said that the targeting of civilian infrastructure and the killing of civilians are “a sign of the criminal nature of these attacks”, Al Jazeera reports.

Moradi is visiting the bridges destroyed during the latest US attacks in Bandar Khamir, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.

Moradi, referring to the damage to the city’s communication infrastructure, has said: “The destruction of bridges and public infrastructure once again revealed the nature of these attacks and the disregard for the lives of civilians.”

He has added, “[Iran’s] armed forces will defend the country’s security with authority and will respond to aggression at the appropriate time.”