Unidentified armed men ⁠are ⁠believed to have boarded the chemical tanker Asana ⁠off the southern coast of Yemen in ⁠the Gulf of Aden on Friday and are in control of ‌the vessel, Reuters reports, citing maritime security sources.

The small tanker, which had no confirmed flag, had listed the Somali port of ⁠Bosaso as its ⁠next destination, ship tracking data shows.

Earlier, British agency UKMTO said that a vessel was boarded by ⁠unauthorised personnel while transiting east in ⁠the Gulf ⁠of Aden, 65 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Al Mukalla ‌port.