Germany proposes replacing UN mission with EU forces in Lebanon

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has proposed replacing the expiring UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with an EU-mandated force, he has told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Al Jazeera reports.
“We should examine in the EU whether we can ensure that no security vacuum arises with a European mandate following the UNIFIL mission,” Wadephul says in an interview published today.
The UNIFIL mission expires on December 31, 2026.
An EU-mandated force could “create the conditions for the Israeli army to withdraw without Hezbollah returning with its terror,” the minister has added.