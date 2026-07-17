E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Kuwait says water desalination plant damaged in Iranian attacks

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Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has said that one of its electricity generation and water desalination plants was targeted by Iran in the latest attack, resulting in fire and damage to the site, Al Jazeera reports.

The ministry has said in its statement that firefighting teams had brought the fire under control, while technical teams continue carrying out repair work and restoring the affected units to service, alongside continued monitoring of the stability of the electricity grid.

The ministry has also called on citizens and residents to rationalise their electricity consumption.

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