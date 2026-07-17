Curtailed healthcare

THE Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has discontinued the necessary medical facility for retired employees. The order, allegedly issued by the head office in Karachi, is applicable across the country. The General Adminis-tration Department (GAD) is said to have issued a letter in May this year, directing all office-bearers not to issue medical referral letters to retired employees for outpatient services, including consul-tations, laboratory tests and day-care treatment.

This has been done despite the fact that the EOBI (Medical Attendance) Regulation, 1980, is a statuary regulation that was duly notified in the official gazette under Section 45 of the EOBI Act, 1976. Conse- quently, no authority possesses the right to unilaterally curtail such a facility. This wholly unlawful act has placed the lives and health of hundreds of retired EOBI employees and their dependent family members at a serious risk.

Furthermore, the controversial letter was issued without obtaining the approval of the EOBI chairman, indicating an excess of authority and abuse of official power.

A number of retired employees have been diagnosed with several critical diseases. The denial of medical care is contrary to Article 9 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and access to medical treatment. The relevant authorities should restore all medical facilities and allied benefits previously admissible to EOBI retired employees.

Israr Ayoubi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026