Quality of water

A GROUP of undergraduate Public Health students recently conducted a basic assessment of drinking water quality across various districts and major localities of Karachi using a commercially available total dissolved solids (TDS) meter.

Water samples were collected from Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Saddar, Korangi, Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Safoora. The recorded TDS levels were notably high in several areas, including approximately 380 parts per million (PPM) in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, 430PPM in Saddar, 455PPM in Korangi, 410PPM in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, and 395PPM in Safoora. In comparison, branded bottled water samples showed TDS levels below 100PPM.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), drinking water with TDS levels less than 300PPM is considered excellent, while levels between 300-600PPM are regarded as acceptable. The consistently elevated values across multiple localities should trigger concerns regarding the quality, treatment and distribution of drinking water in Karachi.

High TDS levels can affect the taste of water and may indicate increased concentrations of dissolved salts and other impurities. Continuous consumption of poor-quality water may have implications for community health, particularly among vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

There is a clear need for regular water quality surveillance and transparent public reporting by all the relevant authorities. Improved monitoring systems, strengthen-ing of water treatment infrastructure, and public awareness regarding safe drinking water practices are urgently needed.

Karachi’s growing population deserves reliable access to clean and safe drinking water. Addressing pressing water quality concerns today will help prevent larger public health challenges in the future.

Naqash Mukhtiar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026