FIGHT AGAINST HARASSMENT: Harassment has become a major social issue in Pakistan, which affects people, especially women and girls, in schools, universities, workplaces, public transport and other public places. Many victims suffer silently because they fear social stigma, blame or lack of support. Every citizen has the right to live with dignity, respect and safety. The government should strictly enforce laws against harassment and ensure that offenders are punished. Educational institutions and workplaces should establish complaint committees and create awareness about harassment prevention. Parents, teachers and the national media have to play an effective role in educating people about respect, equality and appropriate behaviour.

Samia Saeed

Karachi

CYBERFRAUDS: Cybercriminals often exploit human psychology to deceive innocent people. They gain access to victims’ phone numbers or social media accounts and contact their relatives or friends, falsely claiming that a loved one is facing an emergency and urgently needs money. Victims often comply, believing that they are helping someone they care about. Older adults, individuals with limited digital literacy, and emotionally vulnerable people are susceptible to such manipulation. Combatting this serious threat needs public awareness campaigns, emphasising on cybersecurity and psychological education. Schools, universities and the national media should educate people about emotional manipulation, critical thinking and decision-making.

Rimsha Jaffar

Karachi

SMOKING CESSATION: Pakistan has reduced tobacco consumption by 15.7 per cent between 2014 and 2024. This can be termed a great achievement. However, smoking cessation still remains a weak area. The availability of smoking cessation services is scant and the adult smokers who want to quit this habit are essentially on their own. Smoking cessation services should be available at district, provincial and federal levels to help the smokers.

Junaid Ali Khan

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026