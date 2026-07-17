E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Kerr targets El Guerrouj’s mile record

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LONDON: Josh Kerr is hoping hitting peak physical form blends with minute planning and the latest in running shoe innovation to help propel him to a world record in the men’s mile.

Kerr has chosen Satu­rday’s Diamond League meet in London to have a tilt at the 3min 43.13sec set by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in Rome in 1999.

The 28-year-old US-based Scot, 2023 world 1,500m champion and Olympic silver medallist, currently holds the British record over the mile with 3:45.34, set in Eugene in 2024.

“It is the most historic track record, but the current mark... has not been bettered this century,” Kerr said in a series of all-encompassing articles for British newspaper The Daily Telegraph laying bare his approach to the race.

“It’s too long. It’s time to bring this record into the modern era through training, technology and effort.

“I have won three world titles and two Olympic medals but joining Sir Roger [Bannister], as well as middle-distance legends Steve Ovett, Sebastian Coe and Steve Cram on the roll call of mile record holders, would be the biggest moment of my career.”

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

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