PHF finalises selection criterion for World Cup

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finalised a proposed merit-based selection criterion for the Pakistan senior men’s national team World Cup camp, aimed at ensuring a transparent, objective and performance-driven selection process.

According to a PHF press release, the players will be evaluated in five key areas: tactical understanding, technical ability, physical performance, mental strength and attitude.

“Each player will be assessed on a scale of one to five in every category by the coaching staff during trials and training sessions,” the PHF press release said.

“Under the proposed criteria, a player must secure a score of three or above in at least three of the five evaluation areas to qualify for selection in the national team World Cup camp.”

The evaluation framework has been developed by the international coaches working with the PHF, based on global best practices, player monitoring and technical observation, it added.

To ensure greater transparency and accountability, the assessment process will be supported by digital evidence, including GPS tracking data and video analytics.

The PHF release added that the proposed selection criteria and recommendations will be submitted to the selection committee and the president of the federation for final approval.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026