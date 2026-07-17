China end Pakistan’s Asian U-18 volleyball campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan fought valiantly before going down 3-2 to hosts China in a thrilling five-set quarter-final of the Asian U-18 Boys Volleyball Championship in Haikou on Thursday.

Pakistan, who had taken a two-set lead, were eventually edged out by China in a dramatic encounter that lasted more than an hour. The hosts won 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 16-14, according to results released by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

Although the defeat ended Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals, the team earned widespread appreciation for its impressive performance and fighting spirit against one of Asia’s strongest volleyball nations.

“Although Pakistan narrowly missed out on the final four, the team earned widespread appreciation for its outstanding performance, determination and fighting spirit against one of Asia’s strongest volleyball nations,” Pakistan captain Mohammad Irfan said.

Pakistan had defeated Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Thailand by identical 3-0 margins in the group stage.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026