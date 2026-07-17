E-Paper | July 17, 2026

‘PHF must focus on developing domestic infrastructure’

Mohammad Yaqoob Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: While criticising the recent appointment of foreign coaches for the national hockey team, former Pakistan player Khalid Hamid on Thursday said the federation must focus on building a strong domestic infrastructure for the national sport.

“This is not the first time Pakistan has hired foreign coaches. The strategy has been adopted several times in the past, but it failed to produce the desired results,” said Khalid, a member of Pakistan’s Olympic gold medal-winning team at the 1984 Olympics, said while talking to Dawn.

“Still, we are once again witnessing a massive investment in foreign coaches, a path that has historically failed to deliver results.

“Pakistan hockey is in desperate need of a strong domestic structure,” the 63-year-old insisted.

Commenting on the growing dependence on modern technology, Khalid while acknowledging that using GPS systems could help assess players’ fitness, emphasised they could never replace technical coaching.

“While GPS technology is a useful tool for monitoring stamina and running capacity, it cannot measure a player’s technical skills or competitive temperament. Only local coaches, who are deeply familiar with the strengths, weaknesses and individual capabilities of our players, can provide the guidance needed to develop elite technical standards,” he reckoned.

Khalid criticised the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for repeatedly making key decisions without consulting stakeholders.

“Unfortunately, we continue to repeat the same mistakes instead of learning from our past experiences. These strategic decisions are consistently made behind closed doors, leaving former players and other stakeholders surprised,” he said.

Khalid also questioned the wisdom of Pakistan’s participation in the FIH Pro League, arguing that the financially struggling federation had gained little from fielding an underprepared side against the world’s leading teams.

Khalid stressed that Pakistan could not regain its status in world hockey without expanding the domestic player base through a proper development system.

“We cannot achieve sustained success without a strong domestic structure and a larger pool of quality players. The resources spent on the Pro League should instead have been invested in establishing a state-of-the-art national training centre in one of the country’s major cities which could nurture players at U-18, U-21 and senior levels under one roof,” he underlined.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe