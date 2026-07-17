KP revenue dept to develop encroachment alert system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revenue department has decided to digitise government land records and develop a real-time encroachment alert system.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the KP minister for revenue, Tariq Mehmood Aryani, which was also attended by MNA Mohammad Atif Khan, MNA Arbab Sher Ali, senior member Board of Revenue Zahir Shah and other officials.

The meeting decided that the relevant officers would receive automated alerts in case of encroachment on state land. “If no action is taken, the system will record the officer’s tenure during which the encroachment occurred and flag the officer for inaction,” a statement issued here said.

The meeting also discussed digitalisation of ‘fard’ issuance and decided that citizens would be able to obtain ‘fard’ through ‘Dastak App’ and Nadra’s e-Sahulat. Besides, it was also agreed to utilise geospatial tools including Google Earth and RS-GIS for site marking to reduce interference by patwaris.

The meeting decided that all the mutation processes would be fully digitised to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Besides, the meeting also decided to give a clear deadline to revenue staff for resolution of pending land dispute cases.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026