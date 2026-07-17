Policeman, woman killed for ‘honour’ in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A policeman and a 22-year-old woman were allegedly killed after being condemned under a centuries-old custom associated with so-called honour in the Jalkot area of Upper Kohistan.

“The accused family first killed the woman and then the policeman after declaring them ‘Chor’ in accordance with a local custom after discovering that they were in a relationship,” Upper Kohistan DPO Tahir Iqbal Khan told journalists on Thursday.

The slain policeman belonged to a family originally from Jalkot area of Upper Kohistan that migrated to Baffa area of Mansehra. He was posted at Dasu police station in Upper Kohistan.

“We have registered a case against the nominated suspects under sections 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code and dispatched police teams to arrest them. However, we expect the accused to surrender within a day or two, as we are also in contact with the relevant families,” said the DPO.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026