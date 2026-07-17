E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Four bullet-riddled bodies found in Bannu

A Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANNU: Four bullet-riddled bodies were found in three separate incidents here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, two unidentified bodies were found lying on the CPEC Circular Road within the limits of Mirakhel police station. On receiving the information, local police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu for postmortem.

The identity of both the victims could not be ascertained, an official said.

In the second incident, the body of a young man was recovered from an area close to Mandan Park within the jurisdiction of Mandan Police Station. Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the hospital, where the deceased was identified as Zahoor Shah son of Nazar Ali Shah. The Mandan police registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Tahir Ali Shah, and initiated investigations.

Meanwhile, an exchange of fire took place between police and armed attackers in Bizankhel Chowk area of Township. According to police, the Ababeel Squad was conducting a routine patrol when it encountered some terrorists, leading to intense firing between both sides. After receiving information about the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the spot to review the situation.

Police said that during a search operation, body of an unidentified person was recovered.

Police suspected that the deceased might have been abducted by terrorists near Bakhmali Pump. Later, the body was identified as Ziaur Rehman, a resident of Amalkhel.

Police officials said investigations into all incidents were underway.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe