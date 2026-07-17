CM, IGP visit policemen injured in anti-terrorist operation

TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Khan Afridi on Thursday visited the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara to inquire after policemen injured during a recent anti-terrorism operation in Lower Dir.

Accompanied by inspector general of police Zulfiqar Hameed, regional police officer Malakand and other senior officials, the chief minister met personnel wounded during the search-and-strike operation conducted against terrorists in the mountainous Haidari Top area of Khall tehsil.

Mr Afridi expressed sympathy with the injured policemen, wished them a speedy recovery and received a detailed briefing from district administration, health department and police officials on the law and order situation, progress of the operation and medical facilities being provided to the wounded personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister described police personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism as the nation’s true heroes, saying their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

He directed the medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital Timergara to ensure provision of the best possible treatment, medicines and healthcare facilities to all injured policemen without delay. The chief minister also reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to maintaining peace and combating terrorism across the province.

Meanwhile, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement circulated to journalists. The group alleged that its fighters had ambushed security personnel and police while they were returning from an operation in the Laram area and claimed to have inflicted heavy casualties and damaged several vehicles.

The outfit further claimed that its fighters had seized weapons and briefly detained some personnel before releasing them. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

Police officials maintained that the attackers had also suffered casualties during the exchange of fire.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026