Land fraud creeps into city centres as plot records face Karachi Development Authority scrutiny

• Committee formed to probe allegations surrounding eight plots worth over Rs1bn

• Officials say forgery and ownership disputes undermine public confidence in official land records, necessitate inquiry

KARACHI: The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has launched an inquiry into alleged fraud involving eight high-value commercial and residential plots worth over Rs1 billion, following reports of forged land documents and fake allotment files.

For years, land fraud in Karachi has largely been associated with the city’s expanding outskirts and underdeveloped settlements.

However, allegations are now emerging from the heart of the metropolis, where even the regularised, decades-old neighbourhoods with some of the city’s most valuable real estate are facing complaints of forged allotment files, fake land records and multiple claims over the same plots.

Prompted by the reports involving the eight commercial and residential plots, the KDA has ordered an inquiry into the alleged fraud.

The Director General of KDA has constituted an inquiry committee and directed the Director of Land to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days.

The inquiry will examine claims of forged records and duplicate allotment files in areas that have long been considered among Karachi’s established and high-value localities.

According to an official notification issued by the KDA Secretariat, the inquiry covers plots in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Federal B Area and Surjani Town, where serious irregularities and alleged manipulation of land records have been reported.

Among the properties under investigation is Commercial Plot SB-157 (SB: Small Building, which is a commercial category) in Sector 11-A, Surjani Town, measuring 875 square yards. The plot is said to have been disposed of by citing a purportedly fake auction conducted in 2007.

Other plots are: Plot No. SB-02 (ST-10/A) ST stands for Special Type which is an amenity category, Scheme-36 in Gulistan-i-Jauhar; Plot No. BS-57, Block-7 in Federal B. Area; Plot No. ST-8/5, Block-10 in Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Plot No. B-70, Block-6 in Gulistan-i-Jauhar; Plot No. A-104, Block-6 in Gulistan-i-Jauhar; Plot No. B-159, Block-7 in Gulistan-i-Jauhar; and Plot No. SB-15, Sector 6-C in Surjani Town.

“During the course of the inquiry, the Director (Land Management), KDA may be associated or seek assistance from any officer(s), department(s) or holding authority of KDA, wherever considered necessary, for the purpose of verification of facts and examination of the relevant record,” said the notification.

It said that the inquiry would determine the “legality and validity of the allotment(s), transfer(s), lease(s) and subsequent transaction” while it would also look into “whether any irregularity, violation of rules, manipulation of record or unauthorised transaction has taken place”.

Sources within the KDA alleged that the authority was grappling with an organised network involved in preparing forged land files.

They claimed that retired officials, private individuals and serving officers were allegedly operating the network with the support of some officials in the Land and Recoveries departments.

The officials said that allegations of forged allotment files and disputed ownership claims not only expose potential financial losses, but also undermine public confidence in official land records.

Identifying those responsible and verifying the authenticity of original files would be essential to restoring confidence in the authority’s record-keeping system, they added.

“The combined market value of the eight plots in question is estimated to exceed Rs1 billion. These properties were transferred or disposed of through fraudulent documentation,” added a source.

However, among the KDA officers it is believed that such cases must be probed through independent investigative agencies, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ensure a transparent and impartial probe into the alleged land fraud.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026