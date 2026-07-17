Nadra-linked digital identity planned for students in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to fully digitise the student enrolment system across all public and government-supported schools by assigning a unique admission identification linked with their B-Form.

The initiative was announced by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah at a meeting with senior officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) here.

The meeting reviewed the proposed digital student enrolment system, integration of education data with Nadra, development of a unique student identification mechanism and the roadmap for its province-wide implementation.

The minister said that enrolment records, attendance, academic performance, examination history and school transfers would be maintained under a single digital profile throughout the student’s educational journey.

He said the government had already completed work on digital attendance systems for both teachers and students, which have been successfully implemented in several schools.

He noted that the Nadra-linked system would help eliminate fake and duplicate admissions while enabling education authorities to identify students who remain absent for extended periods or are at risk of dropping out.

He added that increased use of technology would reduce human intervention, enhance transparency in admissions and attendance and provide reliable data for evidence-based educational planning, equitable resource allocation and more effective implementation of reforms.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026