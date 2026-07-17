E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Bangladesh arrests suspect in Ziaur Rahman's murder after 4 decades

AFP Published Updated
Bangladesh former president Ziaur Rahman. — picture courtesy The Daily Star
Bangladesh former president Ziaur Rahman. — picture courtesy The Daily Star
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DHAKA: Bangladesh police arrested on Thursday a retired military officer accused of involvement in the assassination of former president Ziaur Rahman more than four decades ago, a senior official said.

Ziaur Rahman was killed in 1981 during a military coup. Following his assassination, a martial law court convicted 18 military officers of mutiny, although the defence argued they had not been given a fair trial.

Thirteen of them were then executed by hanging. One of the alleged assassins, Md Mozaffar Hossain, went into hiding immediately after Rahman was killed.

Authorities had offered a reward of $2,000 for information leading to Hossain’s arrest, and on Thursday he was taken into custody.

“Md Mozaffar Hossain had remained a fugitive since 1981 after president Ziaur Rahman was assassinated. We detained him today,” Md Shafiqul Islam, chief of the police’s Detective Branch, said.

“During interrogation, he explained his role in the assassination to us,” Islam added.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after he landed in Dhaka. “Hossain left Bangladesh immediately after the coup attempt and had remained abroad ever since,” Islam said. Rahman, whose son Tarique Rahman is now the country’s prime minister, became president in 1977 following the assassination of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

His four-year presidency was marked by dozens of coup attempts. The circumstances surrounding Rahman’s assassination have remained shrouded in mystery.

He was killed while on a visit to Chattogram, where he had gone to resolve a crisis within his newly formed political party.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

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