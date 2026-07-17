E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Sadiq Khan appointed to House of Lords

Reuters Published Updated
London Mayor Sadiq Khan switches on the first ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain March 21, 2023. — Reuters/File
London Mayor Sadiq Khan switches on the first ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain March 21, 2023. — Reuters/File
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LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan was on Thursday appointed to the House of Lords, parliament’s upper chamber, by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Khan was one of 26 new appointments confirmed by the government just days before Starmer is due to hand over power to Andy Burnham on Monday. The appointment means Khan and the others who come from across the political spectrum with a range of different professional backgrounds can participate in the lawmaking process.

The upper chamber typically revises and scrutinises laws put forward by the elected House of Commons, though it has on occasion been the arena for protracted battles over the principles of legislation.

Khan will continue to serve as the elected mayor of London. His appointment to the House of Lords would allow Starmer’s successor to give Khan a ministerial portfolio when he names his new government next week, though no such role has been confirmed.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

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