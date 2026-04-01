London mayor wants pushback against Trump’s ‘lies’

LONDON: London’s mayor Sadiq Khan called on British diplomats stationed around the world on Tuesday to help counter what he described as “disinformation and lies” about the capital amplified by US President Donald Trump.

Trump, a frequent critic of Khan whom he has called a “terrible mayor”, has made a series of claims about London, including assertions that crime is “through the roof” and that the city wants to “go sharia law”.

Khan, in an interview following a meeting with British diplomats, ambassadors and high commissioners, said that London was not perfect but that it remained a safe city — safer than major U.S. cities.

Khan, who represents Prime Minister Starmer’s centre-left Labour Party, in 2016 became the first Muslim to be elected mayor of London. He has since won two more mayoral elections and has the largest personal mandate of any British politician.

Khan pointed to data showing that, last year, London recorded its lowest number of homicides per capita since records began, along with a recent decline in phone snatching incidents.

“A lot of this misinformation, disinformation and lies comes from the United States of America,” Khan said. “It’s really important to counter the propaganda coming from President Trump.”

“One of the things that we’ve got to do better is to rebut these lies that exist across the globe,” Khan said, adding that British diplomatic staff must be equipped with facts to challenge false claims about London and educate people.

The mayor warned that exposure to such claims on social media could deter people from travelling to, investing in, living in, or studying in London, potentially harming the capital’s prospects.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026