CM Bugti vows tougher actions as operation continues

• Balochistan CM reviews province’s security situation at Hardening of the State Conference; officials reaffirm united strategy to strengthen state’s writ

• Joint operation with army, FC and police draws praise

• Three more terrorists killed; Operation Shaban toll climbs to 91

QUETTA: The 26th meeting of the Hardening of the State Conference reviewed Balochistan’s overall security situation, reaffirming the government’s commitment to intensify operations against terrorist elements while paying tribute to security personnel martyred in recent attacks.

Chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the meeting assessed the prevailing security environment, ongoing counterterrorism measures and coordination between federal and provincial institutions to maintain peace and stability. Participants expressed satisfaction over the progress of the joint Operation Shaban, which is being conducted by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police. Officials pledged to further strengthen operations against terrorist networks.

The conference paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent Hanna Urak and Mangi Dam incidents, stating that their sacrifices would not be in vain. The forum reiterated its resolve to continue the fight against terrorism with full determination to ensure lasting peace and stability across the province.

“Terrorism is a national challenge requiring a united response from the country’s political and military leadership with the support of the people,” CM Bugti said. He added that anti-state elements and their facilitators will be brought to justice, emphasising that there is no place for forces working against the state in Balochistan.

The chief minister said the provincial government is implementing governance reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of state institutions and ensuring better public service delivery.

He noted that strengthening governance remains essential to enhancing the state’s capacity to address security and development challenges.

Bugti also emphasised that the provincial government is working in close coordination with security forces not only to maintain law and order but also to accelerate development, particularly in remote and underdeveloped areas of Balochistan.

The meeting included representatives from the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Pakistan Coast Guards, Balochistan Police, the Federal Investigation Agency and Customs.

Three more terrorists killed

Meanwhile, security forces on Thursday killed three more terrorists in Balochistan as Operation Shaban continued in the province, Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

The latest casualties have taken the tally of terrorists killed during the operation to 91. State media further reported that 129 terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations in the province since July 5.

“Operation Shaban will continue in Balochistan until the last terrorist is eliminated,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026