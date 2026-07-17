SBP reserves fall $1.2bn

KARACHI: External debt servicing slashed the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank by $1.2 billion to $17.228bn ending the week on July 10, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The SBP successfully exceeded the $18bn target for FY26 at $18.4bn. However, it would be difficult to maintain it, since the country would have to go through the same loan rollover process. The country needs over $26bn for debt servicing in FY27.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $22.675bn, including $5.449bn held by commercial banks.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026