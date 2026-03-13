E-Paper | March 13, 2026

SBP reserves up $2bn since July 2025

Shahid Iqbal Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:29am
The State Bank of Pakistan. — APP/File
The State Bank of Pakistan. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Middle East crisis, which does not look to end in the near future, would surely hit the foreign exchange reserves of countries like Pakistan.

However, data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday showed that its reserves rose by $41 million to $16.341 billion during the week ended on March 6. In its latest monetary policy statement, it specifically mentioned that it has been buying dollars from the interbank market to improve its reserves.

Fortunately, the inflow of remittances continues to grow, as noted in February. The remittances in Feb were $3.3 billion, but were lower than the inflows in January.

Some currency market experts believe the inflows should be higher, as they usually grow by 20 per cent during Ramazan. Millions of Pakistanis are employed in the Middle East, and their total contribution during the first 8 months of FY26 was 53pc of total inflows.

However, the escalating war has threatened many jobs in the Middle East, and new jobs are not available there. The government, which relies heavily on remittances for its foreign exchange earnings, has been encouraging as many Pakistanis as possible to go abroad for work. The largest employers are the Arab counties and this door has been shut as long as war continues. The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.017bn since July 2025. Similarly, commercial banks’ holdings improved by $595 million to $5.257bn. The country’s total reserves reached $21.598bn, with an addition of $2.622bn since July 2025.

The State Bank has allowed the import of crude oil, which means it will provide dollars and it affect its reserves. “In view of the prevailing situation and critical importance of crude oil and petroleum products for the country, it has been decided to allow import of crude oil/petroleum products on CIF basis for 60 days from the date of issuance of this circular letter,” said a circular.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Shahid Iqbal is a reporter for Dawn based in Karachi with 38 years of experience covering politics and economics. His career includes seven years with the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, as well as roles at United Press International (UPI) and AFP.

Shahid Iqbal

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe