E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Unregistered drug factory sealed in Islamabad

Iftikhar A. Khan Published Updated
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium, on August 9, 2019. — Reuters/File
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium, on August 9, 2019. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Circle, in a joint operation with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) sealed an unregistered and unlicensed veterinary medicines manufacturing unit in Ghauri Town.

Officials said the factory was producing veterinary drugs on a large scale without registration or approval from relevant authorities. During the raid, officials recovered a large quantity of unregistered medicines, along with packing material, labels, stock registers and manufacturing machinery. The seized machinery included weighing balances, pouch sealing machines and heat guns.

DRAP officials took possession of the recovered items under Form-5 of the relevant provisions of the Drugs Act, 1976. Samples were also sent to a laboratory for testing. A suspect was arrested from the site. The owner of the factory has been nominated in the case and is currently at large. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Under the Drugs Act, 1976, all manufacturers of pharmaceutical and veterinary drugs are required to obtain a drug manufacturing licence from DRAP and register each product before sale.

Unregistered facilities pose risks to livestock health and can lead to the circulation of substandard medicines in the market. DRAP officials said action against illegal units would be intensified to protect both animal health and the formal pharmaceutical sector. The FIA said operations against elements involved in the manufacturing and sale of substandard and unregistered medicines would continue.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe