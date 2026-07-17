Unregistered drug factory sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Circle, in a joint operation with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) sealed an unregistered and unlicensed veterinary medicines manufacturing unit in Ghauri Town.

Officials said the factory was producing veterinary drugs on a large scale without registration or approval from relevant authorities. During the raid, officials recovered a large quantity of unregistered medicines, along with packing material, labels, stock registers and manufacturing machinery. The seized machinery included weighing balances, pouch sealing machines and heat guns.

DRAP officials took possession of the recovered items under Form-5 of the relevant provisions of the Drugs Act, 1976. Samples were also sent to a laboratory for testing. A suspect was arrested from the site. The owner of the factory has been nominated in the case and is currently at large. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Under the Drugs Act, 1976, all manufacturers of pharmaceutical and veterinary drugs are required to obtain a drug manufacturing licence from DRAP and register each product before sale.

Unregistered facilities pose risks to livestock health and can lead to the circulation of substandard medicines in the market. DRAP officials said action against illegal units would be intensified to protect both animal health and the formal pharmaceutical sector. The FIA said operations against elements involved in the manufacturing and sale of substandard and unregistered medicines would continue.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026