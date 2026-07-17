Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards 2026 recipients finalised

ISLAMABAD: The National Committee of the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards (PWPA) has finalised the recipients for the 2026 honours in recognition of their contributions to wildlife conservation.

A statement issued here said the decision was taken after reviewing nominations from Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee meeting, chaired by Inspector General (Forests) Dr Syed Moazzam Nizami at the Snow Leopard Foundation office, evaluated 26 nominations under an approved scoring system. The awards will be presented on July 31 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to mark World Ranger Day.

Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the British High Commission and the Snow Leopard Foundation, the ceremony will bring together government officials, conservation partners and frontline wildlife rangers to acknowledge their role in protecting Pakistan’s natural heritage.

Launched in 2024, the awards recognise individuals and organisations working across mountain landscapes. This year, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured three awards each, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir received one. A new Community Conservation Award has also been introduced to highlight grassroots efforts in safeguarding ecosystems.

Minister of State for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Kharal said the awards honoured individuals working in some of the country’s most challenging environments. “Their commitment not only protects endangered species but also strengthens ecological security for future generations,” she said.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026