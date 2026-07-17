Six killed in separate incidents in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Six people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed, while another one was shot and injured in separate incidents in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The first incident happened when a six-year-old boy lost his life in a house fire in Mohalla Qasimabad, Kallar Syedan road, on Thursday.

Haroon Rashid, a resident of Qasimabad, Kallar Road, had gone to work, while his children were alone at home, when a fire broke out in his house. According to initial police information, the fire that erupted in the house was due to an electrical short circuit.

As a result, Subhan Ali, aged about six years, sustained severe burn injuries and died in the fire. Shortly after the incident, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and extinguished the fire, and police arrived and initiated inquiries to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, a flour mill worker died after he suffered an electric shock in the Gungmandi area on Thursday.

Police said that Akhtar Butt, a resident of Qureshi Abad, who was working at a flour mill, died due to electrocution after coming into contact with an electric cable. The dead body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)for postmortem.

Police said that the family of the victim did not want to pursue any legal action. Further legal formalities were in progress, police said.

In another incident, one person was gunned down while another was shot and injured in a clash between two rival groups in Civil Lines police area on Thursday.

According to the initial police report, a clash took place between two rival groups. As a result, one person, identified as Ali Raza, 25, resident of Lalkurti, died on the spot, while another person, identified as Murad, sustained bullet injuries.

The injured person was shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122 while the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. Earlier on Thursday morning, a father and his daughter were killed in a road traffic accident in Mandra area.

Police report suggested that accident happened when a motorcycle was hit by a dumper on G.T Road near Mandra.

As a result, Abdul Saqlain, 68, was killed on the spot while his 30-year-old daughter was injured critically.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital by Rescue 1122 where she succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was drowned in a pond near a housing society in G-17 while bathing. Shortly after the incident happened, the rescue 1122 crew reached the spot and fished out the body of the deceased from water and handed it over to his heirs.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026