RMC directed to improve civic services

RAWALPINDI: The divisional administration has asked the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to digitise its official operations and introduce advanced monitoring systems to improve public service delivery and resolve citizens’ issues more effectively.

The directives were issued by Commissioner Salman Ghani during his visit to the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation offices, where he inspected the Control Room, Accounts Office, Finance Branch, Public Relations Office, Metropolitan Office and other departments to review the institution’s overall performance.

Chief Municipal Officer Imran Ali, along with the heads of various departments and other concerned officers, briefed the commissioner during the visit.

Salman Ghani directed the immediate repair of damaged manholes across the city, restoration of streetlights, effective action against encroachments, and further improvement of the sanitation system. He made it clear that any negligence in the provision of these services would not be tolerated.

The commissioner also interacted with members of the public present at the offices, listened to their concerns, and ensured the immediate resolution of a citizen’s complaint by issuing on-the-spot directions to the relevant officials. He emphasised that punctuality, discipline and courteous public dealing must be ensured in all government offices.

He said the effective use of technology would significantly enhance transparency, efficiency and public service delivery.

He further remarked that the municipal corporation is a key institution responsible for providing essential civic services and, therefore, every officer and employee must perform their duties with honesty, dedication and a strong sense of public service.

He added that the timely resolution of public grievances, a transparent administrative system, active field operations and improved service delivery are the true benchmarks of institutional success. The commissioner directed that all pending pension cases of retired employees be resolved on a priority basis to ensure they receive their rightful benefits without delay.

He also instructed that the job descriptions of every officer and official be prominently displayed in all branches, clearly outlining their responsibilities, duties and authority. This, he said, would promote transparency, accountability and better public guidance.

Commissioner Salman Ghani further said that the entire municipal corporation workforce must remain actively engaged both in offices and in the field. Public service, he emphasised, should not be confined to paperwork; rather, every officer must fulfil their responsibilities through practical and effective action.

Chief Municipal Officer Imran Ali briefed the commissioner on the corporation’s administrative, financial and development affairs, ongoing projects, the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, the provision of civic services and the overall performance of the departments.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026