Kahuta THQ Hospital administration asked to enhance service quality

RAWALPINDI: The district administration on Thursday directed the District Health Authority to improve the condition of Kahuta Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and asked doctors to treat patients with courtesy and respect.

During his visit to Kahuta, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Nasir inspected THQ Hospital Kahuta, Kahuta Bazaar, the Municipal Committee and the Assistant Commissioner’s Office to review public service delivery and the progress of development projects.

During his visit to THQ Hospital Kahuta, he inspected various wards and departments.

He met patients and their attendants and inquired about the facilities being provided.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure quality treatment and instructed doctors and staff to treat all patients with kindness, respect and good manners.

He said people working in the health sector were serving humanity. They were not only performing their duties but also earning the prayers of the people.

The deputy commissioner also visited Kahuta Bazaar and reviewed the ongoing beautification work.

He inspected the quality and pace of the project and directed the officers concerned to complete the work on time and according to the required standards so that the public could benefit as soon as possible.

Later, he visited the Municipal Committee Office and the Assistant Commissioner’s Office, where he reviewed the progress of the Suthra Punjab Programme and other development initiatives of the Punjab government.

He instructed the concerned officers to ensure the proper implementation of all public welfare projects.

The deputy commissioner said the Suthra Punjab Programme is an important initiative of the Punjab government to improve cleanliness and provide a better environment for the public.

He said that if the programme is implemented effectively, it could help improve the overall standard of cities across the province.

He said the district administration will continue to monitor all projects to ensure they are completed on time and provide maximum benefit to the public.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026